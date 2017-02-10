Mary Michel Green, San Clemente

I live in San Clemente, and I vote. I am neither a registered Democrat nor Republican, but a “decline to state a party” voter.

I signed up to participate in Representative Darrell Issa’s last two constituent telephone town halls. On Monday, Jan. 30, I answered their phone call on the first ring and pressed “3” to ask him a question immediately. Throughout the one-hour call, he repeatedly kept advising listeners to press the buttons and ask questions, strongly implying that lines were open, despite the fact that I was waiting. The same thing happened in the meeting last fall. Almost all the callers who are let through seemed to be Republicans, and a number congratulated him on his election victory. The one caller who appeared to be opposed to Mr. Issa politically, someone from Dana Point, was interrupted several times by Rep. Issa in a rude, dismissive tone before he could get a sentence out.

Rep. Issa claims he hasn’t had an in-person constituent town hall in his district since 2009 because that one cost the taxpayers $50,000 and he can hold the telephone town hall from Washington for $100 to save us money. If he acted in good faith and took all calls received, I wouldn’t argue with it. But it is just an excuse to avoid honest communication with voters. This is authoritarian behavior not worthy of the U.S. government, which should be for all the people, not just some.