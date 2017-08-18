The Capistrano Dispatch

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Friends of the 11th Marines will host a benefit golf tournament at the renovated Marine Memorial Golf Course at Camp Pendleton in an effort to raise funds for an 11th Marines ceremonial garden to be built on base.

The 11th Marine Regiment, also known as “The Cannon Cockers,” is the Artillery Regiment of the 1st Marine Division.

In recognition of the service and sacrifice of the 11th Marines Regiment, the garden is intended to be a special place on Camp Pendleton aboard Camp Las Pulgas, specifically designed to honor the proud history of the Marines and Sailors who have given the ultimate sacrifice. The 11th Marines Ceremonial Garden will fulfill the Marines’ promise that “no one is left behind and no one is forgotten.” It will be a place to gather and grieve, but also a place to celebrate special ceremonies and honor all Cannon Cocker Veterans.

All proceeds from the tournament will go toward the construction of the ceremonial garden.

“This endeavor is so important to all of our current serving and past Marines and Sailors and their families,” said Kathy Hooper of the 1/11 Marine Family Support Team.

Sponsorship packages are available. To register online, visit www.11thmcg.com. For more information, email 11thmcg@gmail.com or call 760.725.4704.