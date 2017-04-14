By Kristina Pritchett

Dylan Lam is not your average 12-year-old. The Marco Forster student recently completed his Eagle Scout project by motivating athletes at a local lacrosse center.

Dylan’s project consisted of hanging inspirational banners that he designed and flags of various colleges with good lacrosse programs along the walls at Victory Lacrosse Center in San Juan Capistrano. Dylan also installed sun shades at the center.

“This is where I started playing lacrosse,” Dylan said, adding that he enjoyed the project because he was able to help the community. “It was more fun than work.”

The process took about 10 months, and Dylan had to raise more than $5,000. He set up a page on GoFundMe, took in recyclables and sold beef jerky sticks to raise funds.

Dylan’s parents simply laughed when asked what they thought about their son wanting to achieve Eagle Scout at such a young age.

“It’s one of those things that’s a big goal and a huge undertaking,” said Duke Lam, Dylan’s father. “We tracked his progress, and it was cool to see the progress he was making toward his Eagle rank. As parents, we’re really proud.”

Dylan said now that his project is complete, he’s going to focus on enjoying his time with the Scouts, helping mentor other kids and continuing to play sports.