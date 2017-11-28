By Allison Jarrell

A 14-year-old boy was critically injured Tuesday morning after being hit by a car outside of San Juan Hills High School, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.



OCSD spokesperson Ray Grangoff said the department received a call reporting the incident around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Grangoff said a 14-year-old pedestrian boy was struck by a 2015 Infinity near Via Pamplona and Stallion Ridge—the area that leads to the entrance of the school parking lot.

The boy was transported to Mission Hospital in critical condition. Grangoff said the driver of the Infinity remained at the scene following the crash. No further details regarding the driver have been released.

OCSD is currently investigating the cause of the crash.