2018 San Juan Capistrano Football Preview: In-Depth Look at San Juan Hills, JSerra, St. Margaret’s, SVC and CVC Seasons

Area Teams Moving Up for New Season

By Zach Cavanagh

In our annual San Juan Capistrano high school football preview, we delve into everything you need to know about the upcoming football season. Scroll through the PDF version above for more photos and interviews.

Click here for players to watch

It’s still hot, and the boys of fall now start in the dog days of August as CIF bumps up the high school calendar. The Friday night lights are already shining as the high school football programs of San Juan Capistrano are in full swing after a week’s worth of action.

San Juan Hills and new head coach Rob Frith get the bump up to Division 2 and look to be favorites in the reorganized Sea View League.

JSerra got its second season of on-campus home games going with a win, thanks to plenty of returning stars and a couple of impact transfers.

St. Margaret’s continues to throw punches with the public school big boys after a Division 7 semifinal run and elevation to Division 6 for 2018.

Saddleback Valley Christian looks to rebound while welcoming St. Margaret’s into the San Joaquin League.

Capistrano Valley Christian pulled out a scrappy overtime win in its opener and looks to find its footing in a new league.

The fun is just beginning, and you can follow it all on Twitter @SouthOCSports for news, updates, in-game scores, photos and videos all season long.