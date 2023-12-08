For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

While the winter sports season hosts the fewest number of teams on the CIF-SS calendar, there are no shortage of championship contenders among San Juan Capistrano’s high school teams.

JSerra boasts most of the CIF-SS ranked teams in the city, with high expectations for the boys basketball, boys soccer and girls water polo teams. The Lions’ boys soccer and girls water polo teams earned CIF-SS championships last season.

Also looking to repeat as CIF-SS champion is the St. Margaret’s girls basketball team, which won its first section title last season.

It’s not all about the private schools, as San Juan Hills boasts a ranked boys basketball team looking to regain championship form. And while the Stallions girls soccer team just missed out on a league championship last season, San Juan Hills is ready to enter the title fight once again.

While championship opportunities abound, let’s check out some of the winter sports teams at San Juan Capistrano high schools:

JSerra Boys Basketball

The most singularly talented San Juan Capistrano winter sports team might just be the JSerra boys basketball team.

The Lions are 9-0, ranked No. 3 in CIF-SS Division 1 and have the numbers and players to back that up. JSerra is averaging 76.8 points per game and allowing 54 points per game.

The standouts for JSerra are a pair of seniors in Sebastian Rancik and Aidan Fowler.

Rancik is a 6-foot-10 Colorado commit who can do it all at all areas of the court. JSerra coach Keith Wilkinson said that Rancik fancies himself as a “point forward” who can pass and shoot on the outside just as well as he can get to the rim and rebound on the inside. Rancik is averaging 16.3 points per game.

The JSerra boys basketball team has championship-level talent, but the No. 3 Lions are in for a tough fight in the CIF-SS Division 1 or Open Division playoffs. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

Fowler is the returning Trinity League player of the year, and despite that distinction and leading the Lions in scoring with 20.5 points per game, the 5-foot-10 guard hasn’t garnered the same next-level attention as Rancik.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but he got tougher,” Wilkinson said of Fowler. “He’s already as tough as they get, and he got tougher, which I didn’t know was possible. I’ve said it for so long. He’s a Division 1 basketball player, and he consistently goes out and beats Division 1 players.”

The ball movement of the Lions has been spectacular through the early going, as JSerra constantly swings the ball quickly around the perimeter to find the open shot. Wilkinson said the style of play is fun to watch with as many scoring options as the Lions have. In addition to Rancik and Fowler, JSerra has gotten contributions from senior Diego Martinez and senior Drew Bowman, along with rebounding presence from 6-foot-5 freshman Godschoice Eboigbodin.

However, it’s that rebounding presence that Wilkinson thinks the Lions need more of if they’re to compete for a Trinity League or in CIF-SS Division 1 or Open Division. JSerra will get help on the glass after the transfer sit-out period with some 6-foot-9 and 6-foot-6 additions.

JSerra opens the Trinity League at home against CIF-SS Division 1 No. 2 St. John Bosco on Jan. 3 and travels to Division 1 No. 4 Mater Dei on Jan. 5.

San Juan Hills Boys Basketball

It’s difficult to follow up a senior-led CIF-SS championship, and San Juan Hills boys basketball found that out last season. With a young roster, the Stallions were still able to make the CIF-SS playoffs, but San Juan Hills struggled with consistency due to inexperience.

San Juan Hills coach Jason Efstathiou said his team has been a bit “Jekyll and Hyde” again this season with a 6-5 record and no more than two wins in a row, but the Stallions keep gaining experience with each passing game.

The returning leader for San Juan Hills is Mason Hodges, and the junior, who led the Stallions in scoring last season, is just that for the Stallions: their leader.

“Mason has been our guy. We go through him. We run a lot through him,” Efstathiou said. “He’s our guy not just because of his play, but also because of his leadership. To see the difference in his maturity from his sophomore to junior year, the way he’s grown up and leading guys. I’m so proud of him. The team is following him.”

Hodges is averaging a double-double this season with 20 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Another returning top scorer is senior Nathan Brosch, who averaged over 11 points per game last season. Brosch set a new program single-game record with 38 points on Nov. 18.

San Juan Hills, ranked No. 14 in CIF-SS Division 2AA, opens South Coast League play at home against San Clemente on Jan. 10.

San Juan Hills boys basketball has been up and down to open the season, but strong leadership could get the Stallions back into league title form. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra Girls Basketball

The court is a hot place to be at JSerra Catholic High School, as the Lions girls basketball team is also off to a strong start.

To call last season rough for JSerra would be an understatement, as the Lions went winless with an 0-14 record overall and an 0-8 mark in the Trinity League. JSerra, which lost to Mater Dei in league play by 100 points (101-1), only averaged 13 points per game while allowing 77 points per game.

Only one player returned for JSerra from last year’s squad, which explains part of the major turnaround.

JSerra is ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 3A.

JSerra will get its true test in the Trinity League, which opens play on Jan. 4 at Mater Dei.

St. Margaret’s Girls Basketball

Last season was far and away the greatest season in St. Margaret’s girls basketball history with its first CIF-SS championship with the Division 5AA title and a program record for wins in a season at 27.

It will be tougher to pull off the double act in Division 3A, but the Tartans are starting in a good spot with plenty of returning players.

St. Margaret’s is 5-3 on the early season and ranked No. 7 in CIF-SS Division 3A.

The leading returner for St. Margaret’s is Harper Gideons, who has led the Tartans on the scoring front. St. Margaret’s is also getting early contributions from Taylor Francois and Sophia Gazzaniga.

With a huge roster of teams in the Orange Coast League, league play starts earlier than most for the Tartans.

St. Margaret’s opens league at home against Costa Mesa next Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Tartans are then at Santa Ana on Thursday, Dec. 14.

St. Margaret’s host defending league champion Calvary Chapel on Dec. 21.

JSerra boys soccer shut out Sunny Hills, 2-0, to capture the CIF-SS Division 1 championship. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra Boys Soccer

The JSerra boys soccer team won every championship available to it last season, as the Lions captured titles in the Trinity League, CIF-SS Division 1 and CIF SoCal Regional Division I.

While JSerra graduates three of its four All-CIF-SS players from that championship squad, including the player of the year, Reagan Heslin, the Lions still have plenty of talent to push for a repeat of golden glory.

The lone returning All-CIF-SS player is in goal with senior Noah Nesson, who posted shutouts in the CIF-SS Final and Regional Final.

Defense will be the focus of JSerra’s title ambitions with returning defenders junior Tanner Casey and senior Logan Manohey manning the Lions backline. Senior midfielder Greyson Moreno and junior forward Gavin Allegaert also return for JSerra.

Allegaert tied Heslin for the team lead in goals last season with 13. Returning senior Noah Parks also scored 12 goals.

JSerra is 2-0-1 on the season and ranked No. 3 in CIF-SS Division 1. The Lions are also on the Open Division watch list, as the premier grouping makes its debut for soccer this season.

JSerra opened with a scoreless draw at Anaheim and posted consecutive 2-1 victories over San Juan Hills and Downey.

The Lions open Trinity League play at home against St. John Bosco on Jan. 3 and play at Mater Dei on Jan. 5.