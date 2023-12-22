Compiled by Shawn Raymundo

It was a year of noteworthy progress, growth and major milestones for San Juan Capistrano.

Nonprofits celebrated significant anniversaries and expanded services; new businesses popped up around town, while developers reached important benchmarks toward completion of their projects; and the city made considerable investments to improve the local infrastructure.

Before we celebrate the New Year, let’s look back at a few of the major headlines from 2023.

JANUARY

The year got off to a rocky start for the Capistrano Unified School District, as administrators, teachers, parents and students were still reeling from the Board of Trustees’ 4-3 vote just before Christmas 2022 to terminate Superintendent Kirsten Vital Brulte’s contract.

The master-planned community of Rancho Mission Viejo announced that the Rienda development’s second phase of homes was open for sale, offering prospective homebuyers roughly 279 new properties for which to shop.

Camino Real Playhouse President Leslie Eisner announced the community theater would eventually move to a new location as plans to convert the property on El Camino Real into a parking garage and office/retail space proceeded.

The San Juan Capistrano City Council approved an amendment on a joint use agreement with CUSD for use of Stone Field Park, which sits near Capistrano Union High School and frequently is used for soccer games.

CUSD owns the park and leases it out to the city for use. The approved amendment extended the lease agreement through 2048 and included plans to renovate the park by installing sports lighting and improved accessibility for disabled people, among other things.

Trevor Baird, owner of Trevor’s at the Tracks, looks to host special events at the Swanner House, a historic venue in San Juan Capistrano’s Northwest Open Space. Photo: File/Collin Breaux

FEBRUARY

After the city spruced up the median at the intersection of Del Obispo Street and Old Mission Road by adding greenery to it, the council unanimously approved plans to make similar enhancements on Camino Capistrano at the city’s southern limits, near Costco and the Dana Point border.

The city also came up with an ambitious plan to upgrade the condition of local streets. The City Council unanimously approved a $363,015 design agreement with Adams Streeter Civil Engineers, Inc. for the project.

After long sitting unused, the historic Swanner House venue at the Northwest Open Space found new management after the council unanimously approved a license agreement with Frontier Real Estate Investments for short-term operations of the city-owned property.

City officials had previously selected Frontier to negotiate with for long-term overall management of the Northwest Open Space after receiving several proposals from various groups, following a request for applications.

MARCH

The San Juan Capistrano Library reopened to the public following a roughly 15-month closure so the facility could undergo about $2 million in modifications. Community members go to check out the local branch’s interior renovations as part of a reopening celebration.

The library installed new indoor lighting, more computers, additional space for book clubs to meet, fresh wall paint, new carpeting and dedicated sections for Spanish-language materials. The building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system was also updated.

The council approved a contract with Neuroth Construction to build the new Council Chambers at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center.

Local city and council officials, as well as representatives from the nonprofit housing developer Jamboree Housing Corporation, held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable housing complex near the old San Juan Capistrano City Hall site on Paseo Adelanto.

The project to construct 49 affordable housing units will also incorporate a new City Hall facility on the same grounds.

The City Council approved a short-term lease extension with Blenheim Facility Management, or the Ridland Group, for the operations at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. The agreement, which was set to expire on March 31, was extended through June 30.

Parents, children, San Juan Capistrano community members and dignitaries checked out the inside the local public library for the first time in more than a year after the branch reopened on March 7. Photo: File/Collin Breaux

APRIL

Metrolink announced its intention to utilize new train tracking technology that could potentially eliminate San Juan Capistrano’s infamous “ghost train” at the Del Obispo Street crossing.

Councilmembers unanimously approved a $140,000 design agreement with Adam Streeters Civil Engineers for the project to widen sidewalks on the western side of Camino Capistrano near Arguello Way.

Other aspects of the beautification project included drainage improvements, reconstruction of Americans with Disabilities-compliant ramps and new pavers for Camino Capistrano sidewalks and Arguello Way.

MAY

As the city looked to modify the Arroyo Bird Park for safety reasons, elected officials met with residents to outline the plans and address concerns that the local attraction would go away. The council unanimously approved plans to upgrade the popular amenity near the San Juan Creek Trail, where for decades residents have installed birdhouses.

During a budget workshop meeting ahead of the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, the City Council discussed a renovation plan to upgrade turf at the town’s sports park on Camino Del Avion, as the area is frequently used for community events.

A few weeks later, the council again reviewed the city FY 2024 budget, which factored in $2 million to renovate the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park. The renovations were to include new turf and park lighting.

Cedar Creek Inn, the popular Downtown San Juan Capistrano restaurant, underwent new ownership.

Orange County restaurateur David Wilhelm, the new owner who purchased the eatery with his friend and partner, Gregg Solomon, announced that the restaurant would temporarily close in early 2024 to prepare for the eatery’s rebranding as Tavern at the Mission.

CUSD looked to spend approximately $1 million on a multitiered plan to handle student mental health and well-being.

The trustees unanimously voted to move forward with the implementation of the CUSD Cares plan, which intended to “positively impact” students by enhancing their sense of connection, school communities and opportunities for celebration.

The nonprofit horse therapy center Otra Mas celebrated its 10-year anniversary with supporters and San Juan Capistrano residents during an open house the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce and the equine area held to recognize the milestone.

The J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center expanded the range of equine therapy services it offers to include sessions for people diagnosed with depression, anxiety, grief, bipolar disorder, attention deficit disorder and other conditions.

Local officials shovel dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable housing complex in San Juan Capistrano on March 8. Photo: File/Collin Breaux

JUNE

Councilmembers unanimously signed off on commissioning a study examining a potential project that would bring about a new performing arts center at the eastern part of Historic Town Center Park. The proposed center would be about 49,000 square feet.

The City Council unanimously approved a 30-year lease agreement with the San Juan Hills Golf Club. As part of the agreement, the club will facilitate a new “passive” park at the corner of La Novia Avenue and San Juan Creek Road.

The park was to see the planting of a small citrus grove, pollinator garden, boardwalk, planting of three trees, and other features. The lease called for the golf club to pay the city $50,000 a year for the 3.3-acre area, which will fund the cost of park maintenance and supplement maintenance of public improvements that the city plans to undertake near the park.

Following months of negotiations, the Ridland Group secured a long-term lease agreement with the city to manage the operations at the RMV Riding Park after a 3-1 vote by the City Council.

Dr. Christopher Brown was officially named as the new CUSD superintendent. In a unanimous vote, the CUSD trustees approved Brown’s $335,000-a-year contract. Brown was slated to start the job on July 1, with his contract running through June 30, 2027.

JULY

Controversial rate hikes that the Santa Margarita Water District (SMWD) proposed to impose on San Juan customers prompted outcry, especially from the Shea Center.

The district’s governing board voted unanimously to continue its discussion of the increased water rates to its early August meeting. The increases, the district noted, were the result of years of deferred maintenance while water utilities were managed by the City of San Juan Capistrano.

The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce held its annual Installation and Awards Banquet, during which it recognized Erin Beyer, Larry Kramer and The Tea House as Women, Man and Business of the Year, respectively.

As In-N-Out Burger continued to construct its new location on Del Obispo Street, Chipotle Mexican Grill filed an application with the city for a Discretionary Use Permit that sought to construct a new pick-up window location called “Chipotlane” in the same area.

Otra Mas Executive Director Belinda Kiesecker visits with one of the horses during an open house celebrating the equestrian therapy center’s 10th anniversary on May 25. Photo: File/Collin Breaux

AUGUST

Nearly a month after tabling its consideration of approving higher water rates on San Juan customers, the SMWD Board of Directors adopted a resolution to impose the adjusted charges for potable water, recycled water and wastewater services.

After two years of construction, Ganahl Lumber opened the doors to its new store off Stonehill Drive.

Southern California saw its first tropical storm since 1939, prompting South Orange County cities to brace for an onslaught of rain and winds. After Tropical Storm Hilary, which began off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, hit the area, public safety officials reported less violent weather than projected.

Several residents, dignitaries and members of the local arts and business communities gathered behind the Capistrano Trading Post as The Alliance for San Juan Art unveiled a mural by the late artist Nellie Gail Moulton.

The city released its Environmental Impact Report for the proposed skatepark facility, which is being planned for construction on the southwest corner of the city-owned Kinoshita Farm. The EIR was circulated for the public’s review and chance to comment by early October.

SEPTEMBER

The City Council voted unanimously to contract with R.J. Noble Company, Inc. to complete the city’s Local Streets Pavement and Rehabilitation Project. R.J. Noble was tapped for the roughly $11.95 million construction project that looks to rehabilitate the pavement on several streets in five areas throughout the town.

In a significant display of community partnership and support for local sports, the San Juan Capistrano Little League donated $60,000, through contributions of families from the league, to the city for the purpose of installing a brand-new scoreboard at Field 4 of the sports park.

Mayor Howard Hart looks on as a mural of a painting by the late artist Nellie Gail Moulton is unveiled in Downtown San Juan Capistrano on Aug. 11. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

OCTOBER

St. Margaret’s Episcopal School announced a $45 million fundraising campaign to build a new Commons facility that would serve its students’ physical needs in a variety of ways and include other structural projects on the San Juan Capistrano campus.

After devoting 32 years to teaching South Orange County and many beyond about her heritage as a member of the Acjachemen Nation, Jacque Tahuka-Nunez’s efforts were recognized by the city.

To mark RMV’s 10-year milestone of expanding South Orange County with its master-planned community, The Ranch celebrated by hosting several signature events.

The Capistrano Animal Rescue Effort (CARE) Foundation donated $20,000 to OCSD as it looked to bolster the agency’s K9 unit. During the mid-October council meeting, CARE board members presented deputies with the check to support the creation of an in-house scent detection unit.

The Shea Center announced that its 45th annual BBQ and Family Faire fundraiser in September brought in a record $1.3 million, surpassing the center’s goal of $1.2 million to support the nonprofit’s mission.

NOVEMBER

After years of the Arroyo Bird Park being maintained by residents as a community-led attraction, it officially became a city park, aptly named Arroyo Birdhouse Park, when the City Council unanimously approved plans to upgrade the popular amenity.

Officials with the city and Santa Margarita Water District celebrated the completed refurbishment of the clearwell tank at the San Juan Capistrano Groundwater Recovery Plant.

The council approved the addition of Donna Friess, Bart Moore and Tom Scott to the city’s Wall of Recognition, an honor bestowed upon those who contributed years of service to the town of San Juan Capistrano.

Celebrating an apparent return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic and an equine virus outbreak that impacted a previous year’s festivities, the Fiesta Association announced next year’s parade theme: Saddle Up San Juan.

Recognizing South Orange County veterans who went above and beyond the call of duty by continuing to serve in their community after military service, Orange County Board Supervisor Katrina Foley awarded a veteran from each of the nine cities within her district, including Mayor Hart.

The new Ganahl Lumber facility opens on Aug. 7 in San Juan Capistrano to include a main store, drive-through materials storage, sheds and operations buildings.

DECEMBER

Councilmembers Sergio Farias and Troy Bourne assumed the City Council’s leadership roles, getting appointed to the positions of mayor and mayor pro tem for 2024, respectively.

In-N-Out Burger opened the Del Obispo location, replacing the old Marie Callender’s building, where locals can now enjoy their double-doubles, fries and shakes.

Following the conclusion of the 25th annual Richard Henry Dana Charity Regatta in late September, the Dana Point Yacht Club presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley with a check for $46,896.47 as the beneficiary for this year’s race.

And the city’s planning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend that the council certify the EIR for the longstanding skatepark plans. It also recommended that the council approve a code amendment and rezone the site for the project.