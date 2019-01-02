24 Hour Fitness Delays Grand Opening of New Location

By Shawn Raymundo

The opening of the new 24 Hour Fitness location in San Juan Capistrano has been pushed back as construction is still underway.

The grand opening event for the new location at 27124 Calle Arroyo is now scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12, said Sonia Rodrigues, a 24 Hour Fitness spokesperson.

The grand opening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be open for the public to attend. The free event will include club tours, prize drawings, and group training demonstrations, Rodrigues said.

The new location, a 24 Hour Fitness Super Sport, was initially scheduled to open prior to the start of the New Year on Dec. 29.

“The grand opening was pushed back as the club team is putting final touches on the new space to ensure a fantastic experience for all of its members,” Rodrigues said in an email. “The 38,000 square foot club will feature a modern design and the most up to date and brand new amenities for guests to enjoy.”

On Wednesday morning, Jan. 2, construction crews were still working on the new Super Sport club, which will replace the existing 24 Hour Fitness Active club at 27131 Calle Arroyo.

The current Active club will remain open for members until the new one is complete, Rodrigues said.

“The San Juan Capistrano Active will remain open until the new San Juan Capistrano Super Sport club opens for workouts. San Juan Capistrano Active is less than one mile away from the new club location,” Rodrigues wrote. “Members will continue to have access to the San Juan Capistrano Active club until further notice.”

This story has been updated to include comments from 24 Hour Fitness.