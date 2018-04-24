31432 Juliana Farms Road, San Juan Capistrano, California 92675 – Your custom estate in Juliana Farms is truly the “JEWEL” of San Juan Capistrano. Before entering the private gates, you will notice horse stables & riding facilities. Continuing into Juliana Farms’ PRIVATE GATES, immediately you will feel exclusive luxury! The mature trees & extra-long driveway which features a 5-car garage brings an elegance the moment you arrive. Entering the front door, your eyes will take you on a beautiful journey of the PANORAMIC VIEW that this home features. The downstairs office will be at your left side, which allows a peaceful West facing view while you work. The living room on the right features a cozy fireplace, custom molding, & recessed lighting. The courtyard has another fireplace that allows extra space for outdoor living. The DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM & FULL BATHROOM are large enough for all your guest. Stepping into the kitchen, you will feel inspired with all the cabinet space, extra-large island countertop, premium appliances, & VIEW while you prep your most exquisite dish. The family room opens into the kitchen & the backyard. Within any location within the salt water pool & Jacuzzi, you will see the incredible view that expands to a full 180 degrees. The custom fire place & BBQ allows for great entertaining. There are two stair cases to the upper level. The bedrooms upstairs ALL have their OWN PRIVATE BATHROOMS & VIEW. The master bedroom & bathroom is everything you would possibly want & need. This truly is a “JEWEL.” WELCOME HOME.

