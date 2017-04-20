By Allison Jarrell

An Ortega Highway collision involving a garbage truck and a Toyota Prius left one man dead and another with minor injuries on April 19, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials.

OCFA Capt. Larry Kurtz said the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. about five miles east of Interstate 5. The trash truck and Toyota Prius both went off the road and down the side of an embankment.

Kurtz said the Prius driver, a 59-year-old man, was declared deceased on scene by OCFA medics. The man had to be extricated from the car due to the amount of damage to the vehicle.

The driver of the garbage truck had minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the incident.

Kurtz said Ortega Highway was closed for approximately two hours Wednesday evening in order to tow the vehicles.

On Thursday, April 20, Caltrans announced another temporary closure of Ortega Highway from Antonio Parkway and La Pata to Gibby Road from noon to 2 p.m. to clear one of the vehicles involved in the collision from the embankment.