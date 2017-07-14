The Capistrano Dispatch

On Tuesday, June 20, 7-year-old Ryan Hickman, of San Juan Capistrano, was “hired” as an honorary employee by CarbonLITE, a recycling company with a plant in Riverside that processes two billion plastic bottles annually.

Hickman—who runs his own company, Ryan’s Recycling, from his family’s home in San Juan—was given his own CarbonLITE employee badge, shirt and hardhat, and received a tour of the 220,000-square-foot facility, which is the nation’s largest manufacturer of post-consumer food-grade PET resin.

Since starting his own recycling company, Hickman has recycled more than 234,000 cans and bottles, and has donated nearly $4,800 from t-shirt sales to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

“Ryan is an exceptional young man committed to making a difference in protecting our planet—and who knows, maybe he will be the CEO of CarbonLITE one day,” CarbonLITE Chairman and CEO Leon Farahnik said.

For more information on CarbonLITE, visit www.carbonliterecycling.com/process. To learn more about Ryan’s Recycling, visit www.ryansrecycling.com.