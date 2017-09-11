9/11 Remembrances in South Orange County

9/11 Memorial Service in San Juan Capistrano

In memory of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Orange County Fire Authority facilities will pay tribute to the victims lost that day at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In San Juan Capistrano, the OCFA ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 7, located at 31865 Del Obispo. The public is welcome to attend.

Historic Bells Toll for 9/11 Memorial

The bells at Mission San Juan Capistrano will ring at 10 a.m. in memory of 9/11. The event is free with paid admission. The Mission is located at 26801 Ortega Highway in San Juan Capistrano. Call 949.234.1300 or visit www.missionsjc.com for more information.

9/11 Heroes Run Travis Manion Foundation

4:30-9 p.m. The run united communities internationally with the goal to never forget the sacrifices of the First Responders, military, veterans and survivors. A portion of the race proceeds benefit the marines, sailors and families of the 5th Marine Regiment and Wounded Warrior Battalion West at Camp Pendleton. Opening ceremonies begin at 5:45 p.m., there will be a sunset honor ceremony with bag pipe/luminary tribute at 7:15 p.m. Salt Creek Beach. www.danapoint5thmarines.com.