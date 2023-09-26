By Hayze Law

After three decades as the Community Services Officer in San Juan Capistrano, Leticia “Leti” Torres was honored with an award and recognized for her service by the City Council last week.

In a Sept. 19 presentation given by Capt. Justin Montano, chief of San Juan Capistrano Police Services, Torres was acknowledged for her pivotal role in the city and her admirable qualities as a mother, role model and leader.

“You have served our community with compassion, dedication and professionalism,” Montano said.

In a heartfelt speech, he went on to explain how Torres has vitally impacted police services, as well as the greater community, since first joining local law enforcement in San Juan Capistrano in April 1993.

Mayor Howard Hart presented Torres with a plaque symbolizing the city’s deep gratitude for her years of service, and in response, Torres humbly expressed her thanks.

“It’s been great. I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Torres, who added, “I’ve enjoyed working here, and I get to talk to different people in the community every day. It’s great encounters … I really enjoy that.”

According to Montano, Torres’ influence extends beyond her professional life, as she is also the mother of two exemplary children who are going on to lead lives of service of their own—a son serving as a reserve in the Marines and a daughter undergoing boot camp in the Navy.

Torres is seen as a multi-hyphenate in her role, Montano said. Throughout her tenure, he added, she has taken on numerous responsibilities, often going the extra mile, literally and figuratively. She has been a vigilant presence on the streets of San Juan Capistrano, patrolling both the downtown areas and residential communities, ensuring the safety of her fellow residents.

Her daily tasks have involved overseeing and managing a wide range of incidents, from traffic accidents to parking issues. In a city where parking is a significant concern, her task can be challenging, but the unique character in her approach is what sets her apart, Montano noted.

“She does all this with a friendly smile and a very positive attitude–anybody who knows her can attest to that,” said Montano.

In one poignant anecdote, Montano recalled a defining moment of Torres’ career.

At the past Fourth of July carnival and celebration, she and her trainee found themselves in a precarious situation as a large group of disruptive juveniles threatened the peace. Torres, realizing the potential volatility, made a quick decision to evacuate the police booth, securing sensitive items and checking the security of the utility vehicle used for patrolling the hills.

Her actions, performed amid the growing crowd and uncertainty, demonstrated exceptional situational awareness, as well as commitment to safeguarding city assets and her colleagues in a dynamic situation, Montano said.

In his closing remarks, Montano praised Torres for her experience and leadership. He highlighted her role in preventing countless accidents and injuries, emphasizing her contribution to the smooth flow of traffic and overall safety of San Juan Capistrano.

“You are a vital part of police services and the community,” said Montano. “It goes without saying, we are so grateful for your service, dedication and friendship throughout the years.”