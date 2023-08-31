By Clara Helm

Cora Dollar of the Ortega Equestrian Center in San Juan Capistrano won big at the West Coast Ranch Horse Summer Series Show on Aug. 27. The competition was the second in the three-part summer series held in Temecula.

Dollar finished first in the Green Rider Division for the Ranch Rial, the Ranch Riding and the Ranch Conformation events, also coming in eighth in a group of 17 participants in the Ranch Trail event.

The 12-year-old equestrian only started participating in shows this year and is now able to hold her own in a division with older riders. Her mother, Erin Dollar, commented on how astounding it has been to see Cora improve so quickly.

“Since starting to show, it’s created such an attention to detail in her, and even more impressively a thirst to learn,” said the elder Dollar.

Cora has been around horses and riding recreationally since she was little, taking lessons at the Ortega Equestrian Center.

Erin only had great things to say about the Ortega Equestrian Center, for both her daughter’s own growth and her own lessons as a child.

“She was able to start at Ortega Equestrian Center, and if we didn’t have this locally, what she’s been doing wouldn’t be possible,” said Erin. “She’s learned a lot here and has taken lessons under Kathy (Holman).”

“Kathy will forever be somebody who has exceptional knowledge and a really great kids program for people to start at,” Erin added.

When Cora began to ride competitively, Erin noted that her daughter had to ramp up the amount of time spent training, which has not been an easy feat.

As a student at Bernice Ayer Middle School in San Clemente, Cora has to juggle academics, social life and her passion for riding.

“There’s a really significant commitment outside of her school day to ride and take care of her horse and practice,” said Erin. “And then when we do her training sessions, that’s a commitment in her day and that can impact sports, friends and everything else.”

Cora’s current goal for her riding is to qualify for the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and qualify for its world competition.

For now, her next step is to compete in the third part of the summer series in September, and the final show of the year in November when she aims to win the Year-End Saddle Award.