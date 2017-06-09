The Capistrano Dispatch

Are you interested in helping children build critical literacy skills? AARP Foundation Experience Corps Orange County is looking for residents age 50 and older who are interested in helping kids learn to read.

Experience Corps OC is launching a program this fall at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley in San Juan Capistrano, Aliso Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita, where tutors will provide literacy support to children in kindergarten through third grade. Experience Corps OC provides peer support, mentoring, coaching and ongoing training to help each tutor succeed.

Those interested in participating in the program this fall are encouraged to attend an informational meeting on Monday, June 12 from 2-3 p.m. at the San Juan Capistrano Library, located at 31495 El Camino Real.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Karen Banse at 949.244.1560 or karen.banse@parentishealth.com.