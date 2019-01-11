AARP Tax-Aide Program Offered at San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point Senior Centers

By Shawn Raymundo

Tax filers in San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point with low-to-moderate income can work with certified tax counselors to prepare their 2018 tax returns beginning in February.

As part of the AARP’s Tax-Aide program, those who qualify for low-to-moderate income status can get free assistance from a team of trained and IRS certified volunteers at the Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano senior centers.

“Last year, our volunteer counselors prepared over 600 tax returns for low and moderate income taxpayers at the Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano senior centers during the tax filing season,” AARP District Coordinator Audie Sturla said in an email.

The due date to file 2018 tax returns is Monday, April 15.

The Dana Point Senior Center on Del Obispo Street will start offering the program on Fridays, starting Feb. 1. Anyone in Dana Point interested in receiving the free help can make an appointment by calling 949.496.4252.

The program be available at the San Juan Capistrano Senior Center on Camino Del Avion every Tuesday, beginning Feb. 5. To make an appointment, those interested can call 949.493.5911.

Because of a limited number of counselors available at times, AARP is encouraging tax filers to make an appointment ahead of time.

The final day for program in San Juan Capistrano is April 9 and April 12 for Dana Point.

Sturla said those coming in for assistance should be bring a copy of their previous year’s tax return, identification, proof of their social security number and tax records for 2018.