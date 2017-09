The Ark of San Juan and Leashes of Love Rescue are holding an Adopt-a-Pet event on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Coldwell Banker’s Capistrano Beach office.

Attendees will be able to visit with the rescues’ adoptable pets. There will be refreshments, a bake sale, raffle items and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coldwell Banker, located at 27111 Camino de Estrella.

For more information, visit www.arkofsanjuan.org.