Two-year-old Archie is a happy boy who always brings a smile to your face. Energetic and very sweet, his favorite place to be is by your side. He gets along well with other dogs and loves a doggie playdate. With his outgoing demeanor, Archie would make a great addition to just about any family.

If you are interested in adopting Archie, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.