Meet Sunny, a 2-year-old mama cat now available for adoption. After raising five rambunctious kittens, it’s finally Sunny’s time to shine. She is an independent kitty, but still enjoys being petted and pampered. While she gets along with other like-minded cats, Sunny prefers to be Top Cat and wouldn’t mind living solo.

If you are interested in adopting Sunny, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.