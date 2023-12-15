One-year-old Brody is a happy boy who loves to snuggle. Energetic and very playful, he is looking for an active family to call his own and can continue with his obedience training. Brody is a friendly pup, but he would do best as the only pet in the home so he doesn’t have to share the spotlight.

If you are interested in adopting Brody, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.