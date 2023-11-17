Meet Casper, a 1-year-old male domestic shorthair that is available for adoption. Casper is a sweet, laid-back boy that would do well living with other cats in the home.

Casper and all of his feline buddies are available for adoption at the Shelter for 50% off our normal adoption fee through Dec. 10.

If you are interested in adopting Casper, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.