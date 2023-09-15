This petite little pup is Churro, a 1-year-old cutie who can’t wait to meet you. Don’t be fooled by her small stature, as Churro has enough energy and personality to rival the big dogs. Churro does well in doggie play groups and wouldn’t mind a home with some canine companions. Could this sweet girl be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Churro, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.