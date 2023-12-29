This blue-eyed beauty is Independence, a gorgeous, red-and-white Dutch dwarf spayed female rabbit. One-year-old Indy is a sweet and curious bunny who enjoys exploring her surroundings. While she doesn’t like being held for long periods of time, she is treat-motivated and doesn’t mind nice petting sessions. Indy has great litter-box habits and would be a wonderful addition to a quiet home.

If you are interested in adopting Independence, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.