This adorable pair of Lion Head baby bunnies would make a wonderful addition to your family. These bonded sisters love a good cuddle and are curious little explorers. Please come in and visit this lovely pair today; they are ready for their new home.

If you are interested in adopting these Lion Head bunnies, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.