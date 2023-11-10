Meet Mike, a 6-month-old cutie looking to find his forever family. Though he can sometimes be a little shy at first meeting, Mike is a very affectionate boy who loves to cuddle with you. He also gets along well with other cats and has been a wonderful big brother to his foster siblings. If you’re looking for a fun and loving kitty companion, you can’t go wrong with a sweetie like Mike.

If you are interested in adopting Mike, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.