Say hello to Mina, a 2-year-old cutie with a shining personality. Always happy to see you, Mina is one of the friendliest dogs you’re likely to meet. She is an active girl who gets along with other dogs and just loves to play in the yard. Could this pleasant pup be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Mina, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.