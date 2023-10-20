Three-month-old Oatmeal is ready to find her purrfect match. A curious and outgoing kitten, Oatmeal spends her days exploring and playing with her siblings. She has a sweet temperament and doesn’t mind a nice cuddle, either. Oatmeal is an all-around good girl and would make a wonderful addition to just about any home.

If you are interested in adopting Oatmeal, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.