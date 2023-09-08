When it comes to having fun, nobody can beat Perry. One and a half years old, Perry is a master of playtime and excels at getting all the other dogs to join in on the fun. He would love to have a canine pal and is looking for a forever home with an active and dog-savvy owner who can continue with his training.

If you are interested in adopting Perry, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.