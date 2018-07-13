Adventures in Artistry: Check out spots in South Orange County that offer summer-long art events

By Emily Rasmussen

Add a little creativity to your summer by visiting some of South Orange County’s best community art gatherings.

From the Village Art Faire in San Clemente that features local vendors, to the crowd-drawing Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach, there’s something for every art lover in the local area.

The Village Art Faire

A decades-long tradition in the heart of San Clemente, the Village Art Faire brings a variety of artisans to Ave. Del Mar in San Clemente every month.

Hand-crafted artwork that comes to the Village Art Faire includes photography, fine art, jewelry, woodwork, botanicals, apothecary, leather, wearables, ceramics, home décor, fused/blown glass, metal work and more. The Village Art Faire is a juried event and only accepts artisans who handcraft and sell their own work.

The Village Art Faire takes place the first Sunday of every month, this year’s summer dates are Aug. 5 and Sept. 2, but the event continues throughout the year. If you’re an artist interested in showing off your works, there are a variety of spaces located along the wide-brick sidewalks and tree-lined Avenida Del Mar. For visitors, there’s an abundance of specialty boutiques and fine eateries to explore before, during or after your visit to the Village Art Faire, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, go to www.villagesanclemente.org.

Mission Art Walk

Get a combination of art and history at the Mission Art Walk at Mission San Juan Capistrano, every Friday.

The Mission Art Walk is a docent guided tour, highlighting the art collections of rare paintings tied to the Mission’s history. Paintings touch on the history of the Serra Chapel, the Spanish Colonial Room and the Mission Treasures Exhibit. Visitors can experience the Spanish Colonial and Plein Air paintings, in addition to exploring the Mission and learning about its conservation efforts of its collections.

The Mission Art Walk starts at 11 a.m., is 45 minutes and is free with paid admission to the Mission. Advanced reservations are not required. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. For more information go to www.missionsjc.com.

Sawdust Art Festival

Cruise up Pacific Coast Highway to Laguna Beach and catch the Sawdust Art Festival, which brings 200,000-plus visitors annually to its fine art displays and interactive demonstrations.

There’s something for nearly every art lover or novice art consumer, as the Sawdust Art Festival has mediums including ceramics, clothing and textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, print making, sculpture, woodwork and more.

Walking through the sawdust-sprinkled paths of the Sawdust Art Festival village nestled in Laguna Canyon, the festival will transport you from the hustle-and-bustle of Southern California summer, to a more relaxed and creative atmosphere. The family-friendly exhibits include hands-on art workshops, children’s art booth, and four cafes with a saloon and live music. It’s a welcome retreat from the norm despite its notoriety.

This summer festival kicked off on June 29, daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and ends Sept. 2. To learn more about the Sawdust Art Festival, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org. The festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach.