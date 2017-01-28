The San Juan Capistrano Rotary car show returns Feb. 4

By Allison Jarrell

The 14th annual San Juan Capistrano Car Show is set to take place on Feb. 4 at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center and Sports Park, featuring more than 400 hot rods, muscle cars, classics, cruisers and vintage autos.

As in years past, the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes a variety of vendors, exhibits, refreshments, raffle drawings and performances by the Disc Dogs of Southern California throughout the day.

Each year the show highlights exotic million dollar cars such as the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, the McLaren P1 hybrid and the Porsche 918 Spyder hybrid. Local car dealers will also be showcasing some of their most popular models. A new addition this year is a two-time NHRA champion top-fuel dragster with a winning speed of 236.85 mph in a quarter mile.

Like last year, this year’s show will once again salute the popular disc jockeys that many car enthusiasts grew up listening to. Guests will be able to enjoy on-air jingles intermixed with hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

The event also features the Capistrano Animal Rescue Effort, or CARE, and well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Last year’s car show drew thousands of visitors and more than 500 cars, while raising funds for CARE and SJC Rotary charities.

Admission to the show is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 11 to 17 and free for kids 10 and under. To register a car, visit www.sjcrotary.org. Mission San Juan Capistrano is providing two free tickets to the Mission for car owners that have registered early.