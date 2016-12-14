The Capistrano Dispatch

Interested in getting involved with local government? City officials are looking for residents who want to serve on the city’s advisory commissions.

The city is currently accepting applications for: Cultural Heritage Commission; Design Review Committee; Housing Advisory Committee; Parks, Recreation, Senior and Youth Services Commission; Planning Commission; Trails and Equestrian Commission; and the Utilities Commission.

Residents appointed to the commissions will serve a term from April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2019. All appointees must be residents of San Juan Capistrano, except for two designated positions on the Cultural Heritage Commission. State law requires appointees to file Fair Political Practices Commission conflict of interest statements upon appointment, annually and when leaving office.

Applications will be accepted at City Hall until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

To access the commission application or the Planning Commission supplemental questionnaire, visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org, or pick up the forms at City Hall, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto. For more information, call the City Clerk at 949.493.1171.