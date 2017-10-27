From the Archives: Historic Images of San Juan Capistrano

Photo Gallery
10.6.17
A car is seen traveling along a road in San Juan Capistrano in this photo, circa 1921. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives.
10.13.17
Much like today, Camino Capistrano was lined with businesses leading up to Mission San Juan Capistrano in 1959. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives
The Capistrano Dispatch
Our “From the Archives” feature highlights one photograph each week that gives a peak into San Juan Capistrano’s storied past. Every Friday, we post the week’s historic photo on social media, and once a month we compile the four we chose into a gallery on our website.
Do you have a vintage image you’d like to see featured? Email submissions to ajarrell@picketfencemedia.
comments (0)