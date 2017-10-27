From the Archives: Historic Images of San Juan Capistrano

Photo Gallery of 10.6.17 A car is seen traveling along a road in San Juan Capistrano in this photo, circa 1921. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives. 10.13.17 Much like today, Camino Capistrano was lined with businesses leading up to Mission San Juan Capistrano in 1959. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives 10.27.17 A boy stands in the middle of Camino Capistrano in this photo, circa 1920. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

