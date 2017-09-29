From the Archives: Historic Images of San Juan Capistrano

Photo Gallery
In this photo from the Willard Smith Collection, circa 1929, a group of local officials, including Orange County Supervisors Willard Smith and William Schumacher, stand on horses while inspecting the future site of the Ortega Highway. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives.
Mission San Juan Capistrano can be seen from above in this photo from the Tom Pulley Postcard Collection, circa 1920. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives.
Guests enjoy Mission San Juan Capistrano on March 13, 1935. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives.
Last month, The Dispatch launched a new feature in print and online, “From the Archives,” where we feature one photograph each week that gives a peak into San Juan Capistrano’s storied past. Every Friday, we post the week’s historic photo on social media, and once a month we compile the four we chose into a gallery on our website.
