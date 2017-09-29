In this photo from the Willard Smith Collection, circa 1929, a group of local officials, including Orange County Supervisors Willard Smith and William Schumacher, stand on horses while inspecting the future site of the Ortega Highway. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives.
From the Archives: Historic Images of San Juan Capistrano

The Capistrano Dispatch

Last month, The Dispatch launched a new feature in print and online, “From the Archives,” where we feature one photograph each week that gives a peak into San Juan Capistrano’s storied past. Every Friday, we post the week’s historic photo on social media, and once a month we compile the four we chose into a gallery on our website.

Do you have a vintage image you’d like to see featured? Email submissions to ajarrell@picketfencemedia.com, along with a brief caption and photo credit.

