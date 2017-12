Photo Gallery of 11.3.17 Water rushes along San Juan Creek at Ganado Drive in this photo from March 1958. From the Archives The Egan House sits along a quiet Camino Capistrano, circa 1920. FromTheArchives Mission San Juan Capistrano, circa 1915. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The Capistrano Dispatch

Our “From the Archives” feature highlights one photograph each week that gives a peak into San Juan Capistrano’s storied past. Every Friday, we post the week’s historic photo on social media, and once a month we compile the four we chose into a gallery on our website. All photos are courtesy of Orange County Archives.

Do you have a vintage image you’d like to see featured? Email submissions to ajarrell@picketfencemedia. com, along with a brief caption and photo credit.