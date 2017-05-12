The Capistrano Dispatch

The Ark of San Juan Companion Animal Rescue is hosting a ‘Kocktails for Kittens’ fundraiser on Sunday, May 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Marbella Country Club. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres, acoustic music, activities, vendors, wine tasting and a silent auction.

Tickets are $40 and only available through May 13. Registration is required to attend. Proceeds from the event will go toward saving the lives of orphan kittens.

Visit www.arkofsanjuan.org for more information or to buy tickets.