Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) is hosting its 21st Annual Golf Classic on Aug. 8 at the Marine Memorial Golf Course on Camp Pendleton. This event will benefit active duty military members and their families. The Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit, private corporation that supports active duty military and their families without receiving federal or state funding. All financial support is from the local community surrounding Camp Pendleton. In 2016, more than 50,000 active duty military and family members were served by ASYMCA who came from Camp Pendleton and surrounding communities in San Diego County, according to a press release from the organization.

This is the fourth year the tournament will be hosted at the Marine Memorial Golf Course.

Registration is $500 per golfer, which includes breakfast, golf, golfers’ gifts, lunch and post-tournament reception.

For further information on sponsorships or golf, visit www.asymca.org/camp-pendleton-golf-classic or contact ASYMCA event director Suzanne Tabrum at 760.655.4058 or by e-mail at suzanne@asymcacp.org.