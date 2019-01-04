Armstrong Garden Centers to Hold Community Gardening Workshops

Before spring rolls around, those in the community looking to learn more about gardening can attend a series of workshops hosted by the California-based Armstrong Garden Centers.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 5, Armstrong will put on free community classes over the weekends at all 31 of its stores throughout California, including its San Juan Capistrano location at 32382 Del Obispo St., Suite D.

“Each workshop will encourage attendees to nurture their green thumbs with a wide range of topics for the spring season,” the store said in a press release.

The classes range from topics such as pruning fruit trees and roses to caring for orchids.

Nursery professionals will lead the classes, providing gardening instructions and advice through hands-on demonstrations. Gardeners of all skill levels are welcome to attend.

Below is a full schedule of Armstrong Garden Centers’ workshops:

Saturday, Jan 5 and Saturday, Jan. 12:

9 a.m. – Rose Pruning and Planting

10:30 a.m. – Fruit Tree Pruning and Planting

Saturday, Jan. 26:

9 a.m. – Growing Your Own Berries

Saturday, Feb. 9:

9 a.m. – Orchids

Saturday, Feb. 23:

9 a.m. – Gardening for Beginners