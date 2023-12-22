By Megan Bianco

Emma Stone—who we can now safely say has graduated from cute matinee starlet to versatile lead—reunites with Yorgos Lanthimos five years following their critical period hit The Favourite (2018) in one of the most anticipated films this month, Poor Things.

The plot is very much James Whale’s Frankenstein (1931) and Bride of Frankenstein (1935), but as a character study with social commentary rather than straight horror.

In late 19th century Europe, crackpot surgeon/scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter’s (Willem Dafoe) latest experiment is reanimating a woman’s corpse by using an infant brain for a brand-new person he’s coined Bella (Stone).

While Bella mentally develops from ages 2 to 20 with the body of a 30-year-old at rapid speed, she catches the attention of four different men.

Godwin’s assistant, Dr. Max McCandless (Ramy Youseff), is kind and concerned for Bella’s well-being; womanizing lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) is only interested in her body; nihilist Harry Astley (Jerrod Carmichael) wants to intellectually enlighten her; and controlling and boorish Alfie Blessington (Christopher Abbott) is the husband of her body’s previous persona.

Poor Things is based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel and adapted by Tony McNamara, who also worked with Lanthimos and Stone on The Favourite. To channel the Frankenstein theme, Lanthimos shoots the entire first act in black-and-white until Bella insists on discovering what lies outside her creator’s estate, and we are suddenly in a vibrant, colorful universe.

Stone is eerily spot on with her toddler mannerisms and reactions in the early portion of the film, no doubt from her own, real experience raising a toddler. Her transition into confident, mature woman by the end is seamless, and, unsurprisingly, is leading the calls as one of the best performances of 2023.

All the supporting men are solid, but Ruffalo performing as a deplorable snake is rather memorable in itself.

Poor Things has been getting a lot of attention for its graphic sexual content, and there are a lot of sex scenes–to the point where I wondered if this movie was partially Lanthimos’ answer to the modern discourse on Hollywood’s regression of sex and romance in new releases.

The token Lanthimos-isms (i.e., crass language and mixed with absurdist, childish slang), might turn off some viewers, as could some stylistic choices like the constant use of zooms, dolly shots, wide angle lens and fish-eye shots. (I could have used less of the latter two.)

But Lanthimos’ distinct direction, Robbie Ryan’s striking black-and-white and color cinematography, and the chemistry from the cast still help end the year on a memorable note.