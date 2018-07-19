Authorities Seeking Suspect in Mission Viejo Robbery

By Alex Groves

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a woman of her wallet at gun point in the Mission Viejo area earlier this week.

The robbery happened about 10 p.m. Monday, July 16, after the woman parked her car outside her home near El Dorado Park, according to a series of tweets from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

After she parked, the man exited the passenger side of a nearby vehicle and asked for directions to San Juan Capistrano, officials said.

The woman gave the man directions and just afterward is when officials say he pointed the gun at her and demanded her wallet.

The man was described as Hispanic and in his late 20s or early 30s. He had short dark hair, brown eyes and a possible tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Officials are asking anyone who may recognize the man to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714.647.7000. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at http://occrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip