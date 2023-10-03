As late September marked the official start of fall, South Orange County cities are kicking off “spooky season” with a slate of fun, family-friendly events throughout October.

San Juan Capistrano

The San Juan Capistrano Mission will display its Dia de los Muertos Altar through Nov. 5 in the 18th century historic Sala. The space offers a place for those to remember their loved ones by placing their names on the Día de los Muertos altar, or ofrenda.

Throughout the weekend before Halloween, the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society will host its Ghosts and Legends tour. Walking down historic Los Rios Street, attendees will interact with 10 “ghostly visitors” who will share their stories. Tickets can be purchased at sjcghosttour.com.

Haunted Orange County will also offer guided ghost walks throughout the streets of old San Juan Capistrano throughout the month of October. Attendees will hear the stories of spirits from the Old Los Rios District as they make their way along Camino Capistrano to the outskirts of the Mission. The 1½-hour tour is recommended for those over the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased at haundedoc.com.

Those interested in attending the various events in the three South Orange County cities can visit danapoint.org, san-clemente.org, or sanjuancapistrano.org for more information.

Dana Point

New this year, Prado West will be kicking off fall festivities with its Halloween festival. The Street of the Amber Lantern will be closed off on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for a free block party featuring artisans and local small businesses. The event will feature a happy hour crawl with deals at participating local businesses, live music, a pumpkin patch, kids’ craft zone, costume contest and more.

The Ocean Institute’s Spooky Seas event returns on Oct. 21, featuring Harbor Hay Rides aboard the R/V Sea Explorer, Bioluminescence Lazer Tag, a mad scientist lab and a haunted tour aboard the Spirit of Dana Point. Attendees can enjoy live music, food and beverages and a costume contest. Tickets can be purchased at oceaninstitute.org.

Leading up to Halloween, children up to 12 years old can participate in Dana Point’s annual Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest by sending a photo of their decorated pumpkin to recreation@danapoint.org by Monday, Oct. 23, for a chance to receive a special Halloween gift basket. Pumpkins do not need to be carved.

This year, the City of Dana Point’s recreation division is partnering with police services to host two family-friendly events on Saturday, Oct. 28. One is the Halloween Spooktacular inside the Dana Point Community Center, featuring a maze, live music, games, treats and more.

“The City of Dana Point’s Halloween Spooktacular and Trunk or Treat will feature the usual haunts and some new additions for the public,” Jeff Rosaler, deputy director of Community Services, said in an email. “The ever-popular maze will be constructed in the gym for those who are brave enough; the maze will be open from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. in the gym at the Community Center.”

Rosaler added that the Tailspins and the Moondog Miller Band will perform with live sets occurring every hour on the hour. The community center gym will also feature a spooky-themed ’80s arcade.

Outside, Dana Point Police Services will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat.

“Police Service vehicles and your favorite Sheriff Department staff will be on hand to pass out treats,” Rosaler said. “Also, outside this year, an inflatable slide will be available for kids to get their wiggles out, as well as other crafts such as cookie-decorating brought to you by the Dana Point Recreation Staff.”

The City of Dana Point and Dana Point Youth Baseball will operate the snack bar for food and refreshments. Together, they will conduct a game of Wiffle ball on the Pony baseball diamond and a fundraising dunk tank to raise funds for the team’s travel expenses.

San Clemente

From Oct. 12 through 15, Friends of San Clemente Foundation will kick off celebrations in San Clemente with its Carnival Colossal and Food Truck Festival. The event will feature live entertainment, rides and a strong man and strong woman competition, hosted at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park. Tickets are available for purchase at the San Clemente Community Center, Ole Hanson Beach Club and San Clemente Aquatics Center.

Kids of all ages can get a jump-start on trick or treating in downtown San Clemente as they walk along Avenida Del Mar on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 4-6 p.m. Businesses with a purple balloon outside their shop signals that they’re offering treats to those who stop by.

Celebrating healthy choices and being drug-free, the city and Friends of San Clemente Foundation will host the annual Red Ribbon Parade followed by a community safety fair on the Community Center lawn for National Night Out on Monday, Oct. 23, from 4-7 p.m.

For adults over 21 years of age, the Casa Romantica is hosting a Halloween Party featuring spooky trivia, a candy bar, specialty-themed cocktails and a live DJ on Oct. 26-27.

The following day, City of San Clemente and the Friends of San Clemente Foundation will host their annual Monster Dash 5K and Creepy Crawl fun run on Saturday, Oct. 28, featuring awards for race winners and best family-appropriate costumes. The event will start at the San Clemente Community Center at 7 a.m. and will run until 11 a.m.