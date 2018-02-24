Bad to the Bone BBQ Celebrates Grand Opening of Event Center and General Store

The Capistrano Dispatch

Bad to the Bone BBQ celebrated its grand opening celebration for its new 2,500-square-foot event center and general store at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 23.

Bad to the Bone BBQ co-founders Marty and Mary Wells celebrated the restaurant’s event center, which includes a full bar and outdoor patio, and its general store which includes orders for takeout, a press statement said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by a silent auction and opportunity drawing with its proceeds going towards Shelter to Soldier, a local non-profit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for veterans, the press statement said.

The Tony Suraci Band took center-stage at the new event center with a rock-and-country blend.

Bad to the Bone BBQ is located at 31738 Rancho Viejo Rd., San Juan Capistrano, and features BBQ items including ribs, tri-tip and pulled pork.