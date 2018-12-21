Bartlett Bulletin: Hallmark Achievements from 2018

By OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

What a year it has been! I am grateful for every year you give me the opportunity to serve you in the fifth district. 2018 has been full of wonderful opportunities for South County, which have led to many successes along the way. Our communities are growing and becoming more beautiful each year. With the year coming to a close, I wanted to highlight some of the special projects that make our lives in South County more efficient and enjoyable.

Dana Point Harbor Revitalization

The Dana Point Harbor is very near and dear to my heart. It is one of the most beautiful and enjoyable places our county and state have to offer. Unfortunately, anyone who has been to the harbor knows that it has seen better days, and reinvestment in our beloved community asset is absolutely necessary. This year, we were able to take a giant leap forward in revitalization, as we concluded negotiations and signed a long term partnership with Dana Point Harbor Partners. As revitalization continues and more construction begins, the places we enjoy at the Harbor will remain open for business and ready for the next chapter in Dana Point.

The I-5 South County Improvement Project Completion

One of my main priorities has always been to increase regional mobility. After numerous years of planning and construction, the I-5 South County improvement has finally been completed. The project has increased access to I-5, decreased traffic and, most importantly, the road is safer. With nearly a quarter of a million individuals driving this stretch of the I-5 each day, these improvements will surely help make a difference.

South County Trolley System

South County residents have had the great opportunity to enjoy the trolley systems. The trolley systems running throughout South County cities help connect people to popular destinations.

As chairwoman of the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), it is a priority of mine to make it easier, safer and more cost-effective for every OC resident to access all of the great local attractions the area has to offer, and the trolley system is doing just that.

We are so fortunate to live in such a thriving and welcoming community. Each of our cities and surrounding areas have offered so many wonderful holiday events that benefit and support fun for all those in our community. From photos with Santa and holiday-lights boat parades to food and toy drives for those in need, our community truly comes together for a greater cause this season, and I am honored to be part of such giving. There is still more to these next few days as well. Be sure to check out the Dana Point Harbor’s “A Western Wonderland” Holiday Light Festival activities every night until Jan. 3. In addition, Mission San Juan Capistrano hosts a nightly “Capistrano Lights” tree lighting and music program until Jan. 6, and on Dec. 22, OC Animal Care hosts its “Pawliday,” with free pet adoptions!

I wish all of you a safe and wonderful holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Lisa Bartlett is the Orange County supervisor for the fifth district. She was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.