Baseball: Bret LeVier Named Head Coach at San Juan Hills

By Steve Breazeale

San Juan Hills High School named Bret LeVier as the new head baseball coach, the school announced in a press release Friday.

LeVier spent the last three years as an assistant coach at El Toro, helping guide the Chargers to two South Coast League titles and a CIF-SS Division 1 Championship in 2017. LeVier has also served as an assistant coach at Beckman and Servite.

LaVier replaces former Stallions coach Jeremy Wooten, who was head coach for the previous 10 seasons.

LaVier was a three-sport athlete while attending California High School in Whittier, playing football, soccer and baseball. He attended Cal State Sacramento, where he played football.

LaVier played professional baseball in the Boston Red Sox organization, and reached the AA level.