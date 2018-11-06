Early Results Have Bourne, Reeve and Taylor in Lead for City Council

By Alex Groves

Update at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 6:

City Council Candidates Troy Bourne, Derek Reeve and John Taylor remained in the lead for each of their districts as more votes came in Tuesday evening.

With four of nine precincts completed in District 2, Bourne had received 68 percent of counted votes; with 2 of 5 precincts counted in District 3, Reeve had received 41.8 percent of votes; and with votes still coming in from the three precincts in District 4, Taylor had received 57.6 percent of votes.

Original Story:

Candidates Troy Bourne, Derek Reeve and John Taylor were leading in the races for each of their respective city council districts according to a vote count released by the Orange County Registrar of Voters at 8 p.m.

In District 2, businessman Bourne had received 68.2 percent of counted votes whereas his opponent, newspaper publisher Kim McCarthy, had received 31.8 percent.

District 3 was among the most vied for districts, with three incumbents running against one another in addition to a couple political newcomers.

Incumbent City Councilman Derek Reeve had received 42.9 percent of counted votes; behind him were Incumbent City Councilwoman Kerry Ferguson with 21.9 percent and Incumbent City Councilwoman Pam Patterson with 16.2 percent. Student Cody Martin and Businesswoman Joyce Anderson received a little over 9 percent of counted votes each.

In District 4, Former Mayor John Taylor had received 57.8 percent of the vote whereas his Los Rios Street neighbor, business owner Jeff Vasquez, had received 42.2 percent.

During election season, Bourne, Reeve and Taylor were frequently suggested as a slate.

They were supported by a committee, Protect San Juan’s Future, A Committee Supporting Council Candidates Reeve, Bourne & Taylor.

That committee paid for the website SJCElections.org and actively opposed other candidates, including Kim McCarthy, Jeff Vasquez and Pam Patterson.

This is a developing story and The Capistrano Dispatch will update it as more information becomes available.