By San Juan Capistrano Library Staff and the Friends of the Library

Appropriately, April Fools’ Day begins National Humor Month. National Humor Month was founded in 1976 by author and humorist Larry Wilde to promote the therapeutic benefits of laughter. For a more positive outlook and improved health, giggles are encouraged and merriment endorsed. Stop by the San Juan Capistrano Library and join the fun. Pick from a selection of amusing memoirs, witty satires, outrageous comedies and other humorous works.

April is also National Poetry Month. Begun in 1996 by the Academy of American Poets, National Poetry Month has become the largest literary celebration in the world. With other libraries, schools, publishers, booksellers and poets, the San Juan Capistrano Library is celebrating poetry’s vital place in our culture with Black Out Poetry. Visit the library, pick up a page and string individual words together to make a poem. Black out all of the other words, then share your own unique creation.

The San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library is hosting a Membership Tea and Author Program at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. Enjoy a presentation by author Jeri Westerson, whose work includes historical novels, paranormal novels and the critically acclaimed Crispin Guest medieval mystery series which have been nominated for 12 national awards, from the Agatha to the Shamus. Find out more about this Los Angeles native at www.jeriwesterson.com.

Celebrate Earth Day with the library and other community organizations on Saturday, April 21, at the Open House and Environmental Fair. Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and OC Waste & Recycling are hosting this event at Prima Deshecha Landfill from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be tours, composting demos, entertainment, giveaways and more. For details, go to www.oclandfills.com/earthday.

Come to an event, join a book club, borrow a movie and stay for story time. There’s always something to do at San Juan Capistrano’s Library. To find out more, stop by the library or go online to www.ocpl.org/libloc/sjc.

The “Branching Out” column is a collaboration between San Juan Capistrano Library staff and the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that supports the library and its programs by raising funds through its on-site bookstore and special events. For more information on the library, visit www.ocpl.org or follow @SJCFriends on Facebook.