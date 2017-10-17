With help from a new branch manager, the library prepares for its annual event

By San Juan Capistrano Library Staff and the Friends of the Library



San Juan Capistrano Library welcomes its new branch manager, Mary Pezzetti. Mary began her career with OC Public Libraries 13 years ago as a children’s librarian at the El Toro Library. Most recently, she was a supervisory librarian at La Palma Library in north Orange County.

Mary has a degree in psychology from UC San Diego and earned her master’s degree in library and information science from San Jose State University. She is friendly, enthusiastic and experienced, and has been warmly embraced as part of the library team and community.

Mary, and the rest of the library staff, are currently getting ready for the library’s upcoming Dia de los Muertos—Day of the Dead—activities. This celebration is a beloved annual event that draws families from the community and the county.

All are invited to stop by to enjoy the Day of the Dead art exhibit on display in the library’s main gallery from October through November. Visitors will also be able to view the altars (ofrendas) exhibit running from the end of October through the first week of November.

Special Dia de los Muertos events are planned to take place at the library on Saturday, Nov. 4, including sugar skull making and other crafts:

Noon-2 p.m. — Face painting

1-1:30 p.m. — Mariachi Los Potrillos

1:45-2:15 p.m. — Ballet Folklorico performance

2:30-3:15 p.m. — Aztec dancing performance

Please join the library for an afternoon of festivities, memories and culture.

This program is free to the public and made possible through the support of the San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library. For more information about this and other library events, please visit www.ocpl.org.

