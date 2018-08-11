Branching Out: Library Gallery Features Work of South Orange County Artist

Did you know that the San Juan Capistrano Library has an art gallery?

When architect Michael Graves designed the building more than 35 years ago, he envisioned a place that encouraged visitors to stay awhile, with a sequence of varied spaces to explore. One of these is a long, narrow corridor that invites wanderers to enter and peruse the revolving art exhibits that adorn the walls.

The current display in this gallery features pieces by local artist Allison Adams. Alice was born in Dana Point into an artistic family where self-expression was encouraged. Her paintings have been exhibited in Los Angeles and Orange County galleries and, early next year, she is looking forward to a solo exhibit of her “Groundbreaking Girls” series at the Women’s Museum of California in San Diego.

About her art, Alice says she wants “people to look a painting in the eyes and recognize something not only in the subject but also in themselves.” Please plan a visit to the library to take in this lovely exhibit. Patrons are also invited to an upcoming reception with the artist on August 30 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm.

The month of August is also time for many of our local students to return to school. As part of preparing for the new academic year, make sure a library card is on the list of required school supplies. Libraries provide a variety of invaluable free programs, services and resources for students of all ages to help them succeed in school and beyond.

A library card provides access to everything libraries have to offer, and not just in the library to borrow materials and use library computers. With a library card you can access a wide range of online resources from home. It allows you to download e-books and music; read digital magazines; use research databases and online learning tools; and much more. Begin the school year right with a visit to the library and the helpful staff will be happy to assist you in getting started right away.

Lastly, a big thank you to all who have supported and participated in this year’s summer programs. With over 350 kids and 75 teens joining in, the summer reading program was very successful thanks to our community sponsors, Friends of the Library and book-loving community. During the 6 weeks of Lunch at the Library, 2430 lunches were served, and a good time was had by all. Thank you to Hilda, Laura, Jean, Joana and Kristin with Capistrano Unified School District for making this valuable program possible.

Visitors have also enjoyed over 15 storytimes and 5 special programs, highlighted with the opportunity to meet Paco the sloth (with Pacific Animal Productions) and making light-up wands for Harry Potter Day. The painting program for adults was also a big hit, and the next one is awaited with great anticipation!