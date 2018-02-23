By San Juan Capistrano Library Staff and the Friends of the Library

February is Library Lovers’ Month, a month-long celebration of libraries of all types. And there’s a lot happening at OC Public Libraries to earn your love.

First, hats off to Melissa Dolby, San Juan Capistrano’s children’s librarian. She was selected as OC Public Libraries’ Employee of the Month for January for her outstanding dedication to our young patrons. Please congratulate her on your next visit to the library.

OC Public Libraries is pleased to announce its newest digital resource. Starting Feb. 1, library card holders can enjoy excellent online learning with www.lynda.com. Lynda.com is an ever-expanding learning database with courses in web design, animation, business applications, photography, management and more. Tutorials are available that let you work at your own pace and help you keep track of your progress.

To start using this outstanding website, go to www.ocpl.org, click on “eLibrary”, then “Online Training” and choose www.lynda.com. Once on the www.lynda.com website, use your library card information to access all that it has to offer. Don’t have one? Stop by the library to get your free card today.

While you’re on the www.ocpl.org website, check out the language-learning program, Mango. Mango teaches conversation in over 70 languages. Now is your chance to explore a language you’ve always wanted to learn, or express affection in another language as a romantic gesture. Click on “eLibrary” then “Language” and enter your library card number. Mango is free and accessible from your computer, tablet or phone, so you can learn on the go.

These are just a couple of the numerous opportunities to explore, study and learn online, and your library card is the key to access them. For patrons who may not have a computer or access to the internet, the San Juan Capistrano Library has a number of computers available and staff to help with any questions. For those who have their own laptop or other electronic device, free WiFi is also available, and there are a lot of comfortable places to sit.

The San Juan Capistrano Library is located at 31495 El Camino Real. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, is closed Friday, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Some events to keep an eye out for include Preschool Storytime at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27; Knit Lit Book Club at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27; Asian Brush Painting Class at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 3; and Archaeology Lecture Series at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6.

The “Branching Out” column is a collaboration between San Juan Capistrano Library staff and the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that supports the library and its programs by raising funds through its on-site bookstore and special events. For more information on the library, visit www.ocpl.org or follow @SJCFriends on Facebook.