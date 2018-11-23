Branching Out: Make More Than Just Your Brain Healthy by Visiting the Library

By the San Juan Capistrano Library Staff and the Friends of the Library

Staff at the San Juan Capistrano Library are excited about their grant from the California State Library and the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to support health and well-being in the San Juan Capistrano community.

Now through May 2019, as part of the EAT, MOVE, GROW: Healthy Living initiative, the library will be offering fitness classes, gardening workshops, nutrition programs and cooking demonstrations.

Fun activities have already begun, including yoga classes for preschoolers, taught by Miss Jessica from Grace + Zen, and rejuvenating adult and teen yoga classes taught by Tam Nguyen from Yoga Bungalow.

Ricardo’s Place shared delicious recipes in a cooking demonstration at the library’s annual Dia de los Muertos celebration, and families had a wonderful time decorating pumpkins at the Pumpkin Party!

The schedule of exciting new programs continues with these upcoming events that patrons won’t want to miss.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., the Mission Hospital Wellness Corner will share wellness tips for living a healthier and happier life.

The following week, on Monday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m., all are invited to a Seed Potting Party. This free event needs no registration and, while limited, all supplies are provided. Arrive early to make sure you get a seat.

And don’t forget all the library’s great ongoing activities, including the fun “Read to a Dog” program every other Thursday at 3 p.m. and the Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays at 11:15 a.m. For more information about these and other events that continue to be added to the schedule, please stop by the library or visit www.ocpl.org.

