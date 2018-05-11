Meet people with similar interests. Try something new. The staff at the San Juan Capistrano Library is always working to add new events of all types to the calendar. Take a look at what’s coming up.

There’s a new Family Storytime called “Saturday Stories” starting on Saturday, May 19. Enjoy a morning of stories, songs and play time, designed to encourage early childhood literacy in an entertaining way. Saturday Stories will continue on a monthly basis. Join other families for this fun-filled program on the third Saturday of each month at 9:15 a.m.

On Wednesday, May 23, all are invited to a food safety and fermentation demonstration starting at 5:30 p.m. First, learn about food safety principles from the University of California Cooperative Extension Master Food Preservers, as they discuss food handling, the basics of food spoilage and preservations, how to prevent foodborne illnesses, and how to safely store your food. Then find out about the benefits of lacto-fermentation and other methods of fermentation. The process of fermentation not only preserves food but creates beneficial enzymes, vitamins, Omega-3 fatty acids and various strains of probiotics. The Master Food Preservers will demonstrate how to ferment vegetables in your own home using simple ingredients and equipment.

Opening the first week of June, a photographic exhibit will be on display at the San Juan Capistrano Library. This exhibition, titled “Cuba on the Go,” is a compilation of images from the travels of Judith Anderson, longtime resident of San Juan Capistrano and world traveler. Don’t miss this extraordinary show.

For more information about these and other events, please contact the San Juan Capistrano Library at 949.493.1752 or visit www.ocpl.org/libloc/sjc.

The “Branching Out” column is a collaboration between San Juan Capistrano Library staff and the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that supports the library and its programs by raising funds through its on-site bookstore and special events. For more information on the library, visit www.ocpl.org or follow @SJCFriends on Facebook.